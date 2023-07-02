Working to help man’s best friend

By Shaniya Harding

IN 2022 a young girl with a big vision and an even bigger heart started a foundation for a cause i she she believed in. She created the Chelsea Foundation. At just 15, she felt the need to care for the injured animals, strayed and left behind. With the motto, ‘Rescue, Rehab, Rehome,’ Chelsea has made it her mission to help those who need her.

The Chelsea Foundation is a non-profit, surviving solely off of donations from concerned people. And although much progress has been made to help the animals, Chelsea says much more can be done.

The foundation does not only help and clean up the old and injured. But it also seeks to give these dogs a new home. “Most countries I’ve visited don’t have the atmosphere or resources to take care of the stray dogs,” says Chelsea, when comparing the issue of stray dogs around the world, saying it is most certainly not a Guyanese problem. Despite this, it is still a large and growing problem. And it is by no means an issue Chelsea can fix on her own. “I thought I could help this problem with this small thing I’m doing. To help the issue as a whole,” Chelsea explained.



The work has so far brought Chelsea genuine joy, but it hasn’t been without its challenges. The biggest challenge thus far has been getting people to see stray dogs as an issue as she does. And as one that we all should be working to fix. “There were people that [sic] were interested in helping. But there were also people that [sic] didn’t see this as such a big problem as I did. Or they didn’t have the same amount of sympathy as I did for these dogs,” says Chelsea. But nonetheless, she persisted and took in dogs of all ages and backgrounds.

One of the guiding principles of the Chelsea Foundation is offering a home to every animal that needs one. From puppies to old dogs and purebreds to mutts, the Chelsea Foundation is a safe haven for them all.



Many of the dogs of the foundation are older, sick and of very tough backgrounds, which affect traits and behaviours. “People are more interested in adopting a dog that came from a breeder or had a better background, rather than one from a foundation,” Chelsea explained. She also stated that it became apparent that not as many people were willing to adopt as she thought.

Today, Chelsea says that support is growing. Apart from the organisation’s volunteers going out to find strays, many people have brought dogs in. Located in Diamond, the facility currently houses some dogs and even a litter of puppies. The foundation has made strides in getting support, even forming a Go Fund Me. “I believe it is working out. We haven’t reached our goal as yet, but we have had great donors. And I would like to see more support,” Chelsea explained. The more the foundation grows and develops, the more animals get the help they need. And it is this belief that drives the Chelsea Foundation.



The Founder

Though born in the United States, Chelsea has Guyanese heritage through her parents and stated that she always thought of Guyana as a home. It was on her many visits to Guyana that the Foundation became a reality. “I grew up in Queens, New York, but it’s almost like I grew up in Guyana because of how often I visit. I feel connected and I feel closer to my family. We do have a population of Guyanese here in New York; but I feel like [sic] I’m known in Guyana. I feel like [sic] I share the same experiences as those who live in Guyana,” Chelsea explained.

Chesea hopes to further her education to better help people as she moves forward. Although the foundation is still young, Chelsea has big hopes for the future. “I see in the future that we gain more dogs and we possibly start to expand to other countries and save other homeless dogs and adopt them out to other families,” she explained.