OKC the Artiste

A musician’s success story.

“Soca has my body, but calypso has my soul.”

Whether in body or soul, music takes control of Osei Clarke almost as well as he takes control of music. Known professionally as an O.K.C The Artiste, Osei wasn’t always the entertainer he’s known as today. He says there was a time when he and his brothers ran through Sophia when it was just dams and backlands. From playing music on makeshift drums to signing labels and live shows, Osei has come a long way to earn his title as an artiste.

Self-described singer, songwriter and musician Osei says that his love for music began long ago. “My love for music began long before I knew myself. By the time I saw three, I was playing the drums. I knew music before I knew my name,” the artiste explained.

The name O.K.C came as a burst of inspiration to Osei after he needed a name to place on his first-ever single, an R&B song called ‘Closer’. After brainstorming, he decided to stay true to himself and choose his initials Osei Kwado Clarke and went on to make that name known.

Growing up, Osei began singing at the age of nine in his church’s choir; music, however, wasn’t always what he wanted to do. At first, he wanted to be a pilot. In high school, Osei developed a love for writing and then had aspirations of being a journalist or television presenter. Although he didn’t become a journalist, he is a television presenter, with his show, ‘African Beats’. Commenting on this he said, “Everything happens for a reason. I didn’t get to become a pilot, but my love for writing does help in scripts for my show and, of course, my music,” he said.

Although not what he thought he would be doing, music was an instrumental part of his life, as he calls calypsonians his heroes. “I grew up on calypso music, Sparrow and Bill Rogers – watching the calypso and soca monarch was a family tradition. We wouldn’t go but the family would sit around the TV every year. While other children had WWE and John Cena; [we had] Adrian, Jumo, Revel and lord Canary.” These heroes are what inspired him to become a musician and a hero to other children, as the calypso legends were to him. As he looks at his community and the youths there that look up to him as a beacon of hope and the neighbours that hold him with a sense of pride; this, he says, is his motivation.

A passion for performing

This year was Osei’s first year in the senior national singing competitions, and at a place where many would second guess themselves, Osie didn’t. After winning in junior competitions in the past, this year was an entirely new ball game with very different competitors. This, however, didn’t pose a challenge to Osei as he came out third in the competition and described it as his biggest and most memorable performance ever. “ The soca performance was the most memorable. The calypso had its moments, and the chutney had its moments. But the soca was the most memorable. I am most comfortable in soca, but I have a deep love for calypso. I love soca but calypso gives me peace of mind.”

To Osei being a musician means having his voice heard. To him, it’s all about having the chance and opportunity to have his music reach the length and breadth of Guyana. And the only way to do this is to perform, and that’s exactly what he loves to do. “My producers would bring up the issue of money and promoters not paying. But that doesn’t really matter to me. I just love to perform. I just want to be on stage. Even if they decide to give me a stipend, that is not a problem for me. Money is not the problem. Performances and performing is what I crave.”

Support from Home

Today Osei says that making music is a lot easier than it once was, but it is not without its challenges. And although he loves singing for the Guyanese people, he believes that support is not where it should be. “I check my plays online from time to time. And I found out that most of the plays on my music come from Barbados and Trinidad. So I am getting more support from overseas than right from in my own country,” says Osei. This, however, has not stopped his love for music nor his love for Guyana. He still continues to represent the Golden Arrowhead everywhere, every chance he gets.

There are moments where he doubts himself and wonders if it’s worth the work he’s done. “From DJ’s not supporting me and not getting enough radio plays; to Guyanese saying he ain’t bad for a Guyanese. A Lot of times, I would wonder if it’s all worth it, but I have goals for myself.” Despite this, Osei does not blame Guyana’s music industry for its lack of support; he believes it is still in its early stages. And that it will grow, and so will the support. “Yes, the support is not fully there, but it’s sufficient. It’s enough. I would love for it to be more. But I can’t really come down too hard on the Music industry in Guyana. It’s not the music industry in Barbados or Trinidad. Our music industry is still growing. Let’s see what will happen in the next five years. Let’s see where we are now and where we’ll be then.”

Osei is sure that support for music is growing and he urges young musicians to take the leap of faith, but to be prepared for the rough road ahead. “Don’t ever stop pushing. Prepare your mind because it’s going to be tough. And invest in yourself. Ain’t nobody gonna invest in you. You gotta do it yourself. I got signed after winning my first junior crown. Before that, it was all on me. I remember when my salary was just for me to do music,” he said. And although he still works while making music, Osei says he doesn’t think he will stop music any time soon. He is currently working on a project, which he assured The Pepperpot Magazine, will be big.