News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Namilco ‘Flour Power’ under-17
Rosignol United FC goal scorers
Rosignol United FC goal scorers

Rosignol United FC tops of Berbice league
THE National Milling Company (NAMILCO) Thunderbolt ‘Flour Power’ Berbice Football Association (BFA) under-17 league has reached the fourth round, and Rosignol United FC remains unbeaten with a perfect record.
The league leaders’ purple patch continued last week following a 7-0 drubbing of Cougars FC at the Scott School Ground, New Amsterdam.

League standings

Amazingly, there were six different goal scorers for the winners and one own-goal by Cougars’ Jovan Lambert one minute before full time. On the scoresheet for Rosignol United were Tyrone Delph (Header 35th minute), Jaden Thom (Header- 43rd minute), Winton Hartman (Header- 68th minute), Terrence Lewis (70th minute), Luke Langevine (76th minute) and Tyrone Delph (83rd minute).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.