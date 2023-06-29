Namilco ‘Flour Power’ under-17

Rosignol United FC tops of Berbice league

THE National Milling Company (NAMILCO) Thunderbolt ‘Flour Power’ Berbice Football Association (BFA) under-17 league has reached the fourth round, and Rosignol United FC remains unbeaten with a perfect record.

The league leaders’ purple patch continued last week following a 7-0 drubbing of Cougars FC at the Scott School Ground, New Amsterdam.

Amazingly, there were six different goal scorers for the winners and one own-goal by Cougars’ Jovan Lambert one minute before full time. On the scoresheet for Rosignol United were Tyrone Delph (Header 35th minute), Jaden Thom (Header- 43rd minute), Winton Hartman (Header- 68th minute), Terrence Lewis (70th minute), Luke Langevine (76th minute) and Tyrone Delph (83rd minute).