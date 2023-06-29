News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Sinclair to replace Cariah in West Indies side
kevin Sinclair has been named as the replacement for the injured Yannic Cariah
kevin Sinclair has been named as the replacement for the injured Yannic Cariah

CMC – Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair has been named to replace leg-spinner Yannic Cariah, who has been ruled out of West Indies’ World Cup qualifying campaign with injury.
The 23-year-old Sinclair, who has played four One-Day Internationals since making his debut last year, is set to arrive in Zimbabwe today ahead of the Caribbean side’s first Super Six game against Scotland.

Sinclair was part of the West Indies A tour of Bangladesh recently and was subsequently called up for the ODI tour of the United Arab Emirates earlier this month, where he featured in the finale of the three-match series.
The 31-year-old Cariah suffered a nose fracture when he was struck in the face during a training session ahead of the opening game of the qualifiers.

He subsequently underwent surgery but according to a media release from Cricket West Indies on Wednesday, the player has “unfortunately not recovered sufficiently to resume playing at this stage.”
Cariah has taken nine wickets from eight ODIs.
West Indies’ World Cup qualification hopes are hanging by a thread following successive defeats to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.
They face the challenge of having to win all three Super Six matches to stand any chance of reaching the showpiece in India later this year.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.