Contrasting scorelines as Santos, Western register wins

THERE were contrasting scorelines at the end of Tuesday evening’s latest round of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) KFC-sponsored Elite League.

Played at the National Training Centre (NTC), Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Santos registered a drubbing of Ann’s Grove while Western Tigers needled Police.

Darren Niles led the onslaught against Ann’s Grove, netting Santos’ first two goals in the 8th and 17th minutes. Then came a Shane Jones double in the 25th and 44th, accompanied by solitary strikes from Azandee King (26th), Stefan Reynolds (34th) and Lennox Young (41st) to give Santos a 7-0 lead by the end of the first half.

In the second segment, the goal scoring eased considerably but Niles went on to complete his hat trick in the 72nd, while Young secured his double in the 69th minute. Shemar Koulen beat the keeper in the 79th to bring the score to 10-0.

Ann’s Grove had their fair share of opportunities, the biggest chance to at least secure a consolation was handed to them just at the resumption of the second half, but the penalty kick was expertly intercepted by Santos’ keeper.

Meanwhile, a monumental showdown was up next as Western Tigers and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC, who sit at second and third on the league’s points table, matched strides.

Backed by the boisterous crowd, neither side could find the back of the net until Western earned a penalty opportunity. A composed Curtez Kellman took on the herculean task of converting successfully in the 64th minute, to seal the 1-0 victory for Western Tigers.

The League continues on Saturday, Julys 1st, at the same Providence, EBD venue, where Den Amstel FC and Milerock FC will go head to head from 18:00hrs, while Santos FC and Western Tigers FC match strides from 20:30hrs.