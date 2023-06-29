News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Hamid Foundation /Caring For Others Linden Schools U-15 Basketball…
Linden Foundation Secondary against Wisburg Secondary
Linden Foundation Secondary against Wisburg Secondary

Tournament suspended due to Exams
The Hamid Foundation / Caring For others Linden Schools Under- 15 basketball tournament has been put on hold due to the end-of- term examinations at various schools.
The tournament, which is being staged at the Mackenzie High School hardcourt in Linden is organised by long serving basketball coach, Abdulla Hamid.

It will resume on completion of those examinations sometime next month.
The tournament, which was battling the inclement weather which caused a number of false starts, had only a handful of matches played thus far.
In the opening match of the competition, home team Mackenzie High School registered a 39-11 win against Harmony Secondary with the leading scorers for the victors being Earl Tappin and Isaiah Lamazon each with nine points.

Owen France, Terrence Mohabir and Mortimer DaSilva got six points apiece for the winners.
In another completed game, Linden Foundation Secondary School were winners over Wisburg Secondary, 16-8, with Josiah Cumberbatch getting eight points for the winners and Trevor Liddell scoring four, for the Wisburg Secondary School.
Another result was Linden Foundation Secondary defeating New Silvercity Secondary, 31-11 with terry Simmons the leading scorer for the Linden Foundation Secondary School with 20 points.

Trophies and medals which are at stake have been donated by the Caring For Others Organisation and the Abdulla Hamid Basketball Foundation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.