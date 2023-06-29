Hamid Foundation /Caring For Others Linden Schools U-15 Basketball…

Tournament suspended due to Exams

The Hamid Foundation / Caring For others Linden Schools Under- 15 basketball tournament has been put on hold due to the end-of- term examinations at various schools.

The tournament, which is being staged at the Mackenzie High School hardcourt in Linden is organised by long serving basketball coach, Abdulla Hamid.

It will resume on completion of those examinations sometime next month.

The tournament, which was battling the inclement weather which caused a number of false starts, had only a handful of matches played thus far.

In the opening match of the competition, home team Mackenzie High School registered a 39-11 win against Harmony Secondary with the leading scorers for the victors being Earl Tappin and Isaiah Lamazon each with nine points.

Owen France, Terrence Mohabir and Mortimer DaSilva got six points apiece for the winners.

In another completed game, Linden Foundation Secondary School were winners over Wisburg Secondary, 16-8, with Josiah Cumberbatch getting eight points for the winners and Trevor Liddell scoring four, for the Wisburg Secondary School.

Another result was Linden Foundation Secondary defeating New Silvercity Secondary, 31-11 with terry Simmons the leading scorer for the Linden Foundation Secondary School with 20 points.

Trophies and medals which are at stake have been donated by the Caring For Others Organisation and the Abdulla Hamid Basketball Foundation.