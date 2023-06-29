GCF to focus more on women, junior and juvenile cycling

President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), Horace Burrowes, has disclosed that the GCF will be focusing on women’s cycling.

This follows the successful staging of the recent National Cycling Championships which culminated with the 97 miles Elite Road Race Championship.

That event was won by Brighton John last Sunday in Linden.

Speaking at the end of the championships, Burrowes commented: “We are to work more towards women cycling. I am really happy to see how many participants we had in terms of women. And we will work towards that and we will work also towards promoting juniors and juveniles.”

Burrows, who was recently elected back at the helm of cycling in Guyana after a four year break, offered, “the development will be concentrated there, and we will do our utmost best to bring a lot more women to the sport. I will sit down with Sean and Paul and as soon as we complete the Racing Committee we will sit down and have a plan to actually develop the sport.”

Burrowes explained, “I am happy to be back in the federation to help develop the sport of cycling. I was here from 2015 to 2019 and I left and asked to come back now to develop the sport. It is not always going to go in the right direction. There will always be ups and downs. But I am happy to be elected with some very noble people.”

The new GCF Executive Committee comprises President Burrowes, 1st Vice President Enzo Matthews, 2nd Vice President Paul Choo-Wee-Nam, 3rd Vice President Nigel London, General Secretary Ms. Carina Westford, Assistant Secretary Ms. Maria Leung, Treasurer William Howard, Assistant Treasurer Kwame Ridley, Racing Secretary Sean Chin Chan and Assistant Racing Secretary Terrence Nursery. (Joe Chapman)