Zeeburg, Westminster score wins

THE Digicel Schools Football tournament continued across Guyana yesterday, with games at several venues.

In Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) at Leonora, Essequibo Islands went down to Zeeburg 6-0, with goals from Akeino Abrams (6th, 12th, 16th and 26th), Mark Medas (20th), and Sydell Joseph (50th).

Meanwhile, Westminster beat Stewartville 6-2, with a hattrick from Dorwin George (19th, 41st and 50th), along with goals from Teyon Kennedy (7th), Ezra Clarke (9th), and Ezekiel Caesar (65th). Stewartville had Shakeel King (55th) and Shawn Pilgrim (58th) on target.

Vergenoegen beat L’Aventure 4-0 with a double from Quan Jackman (45th and 57th), while Kevon Williams (40th) and Devon Williams (55th) added one each.

Over on the East Coast Demerara, President’s College slipped past Bladen Hall 2-1 at Buxton Ground.

President’s College’s brace from Micheal Joseph (36th and 65th) undid the single strike from Joel Lallman (4th).

Bygeval were also 2-1 winners over LBI, thanks to Deandrea Pierre (6th) and Carl Nunes (43rd), their goals overturning the single strike of Jason Thomas (51st).

On the East Bank Demerara, Alpine Academy beat Friendship 2-0 at the Ministry of Education Ground, thanks to Antwone Denny (37th) and Keyron Williams (57th).

Covent Garden went down to Houston, 3-4, on penalties after a two-goal stalemate. Dishon Stephen (43rd and 50th) accounted for Covent Garden’s goals, with Brandon Narine (45th) and Kadon Bacchus (60th) bringing Houston level on both occasions

In Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Bushlot won 8-7 on penalties.

Meanwhile, matches continue today.

In Region One (Barima-Waini), Matthews Ridge will play Port Kaituma at Canal Back from noon, while Karaburi plays Kamwatt at Two Miles Ground from 13:00hrs.

Waramuri and Kwabenna will clash at 14:30hrs, while Manawarin will play Santa Rosa at 16:00hrs. Both matches are set for 2 Miles Ground.

In Region Three, Uitvlugt plays Vreed-en- Hoop at Leonora Ground from 14:30hrs, with Zeeburg taking on Patentia Secondary from 16:00hrs.