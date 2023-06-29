GMRSC South Dakota Grand Prix

Three-way battle emerging for Renegade Starlet Cup

A three-way battle for the 2023 Renegade Race fuels Starlet Cup is well underway and is expected to intensify at the South Dakota Grand Prix.

Round two of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s circuit racing championship will see the resumption of the battle for the coveted title come July 9.

Currently, the group has three front-runners for the 2023 title.

Anand Ramchand and Vitality Inc Starlet leads the standings with 50 points from three races having won the first and third races of the first round while Steven De Nobrega sits second with 48 points.

De Nobrega’s consistent run at the last outing with two third-place finishes (races one and three), along with one second-place finish (race two) has him just two points off the lead heading into the second round.

Third, and seven points off the lead is Rameez Mohamed and the BM Soat/Prem’s Electrical-sponsored Starlet with 43 points finishing second in the first race and winning the second race.

In fourth sits Nyron Maraj and the Trinis Autoworks Starlet with 33 points having picked up one third-place finish in race two and a second-place finish in race three. He is also very much in contention for championship and a strong round two could make the difference.

Mohamed Shairaz Roshandin sits fifth with twenty-four points as he looks for a performance turnaround with Syad Hassan and Afraz Allie both tied on ten points.

With three more races carded for the July 9 meet, those at the bottom of the table have their work cut out