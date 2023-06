THE Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) recently supported the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) in order to facilitate the U-19 Men’s National Team’s participation in Jamaica at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) U-19 Championships from July 12-16, 2023.

At the handing-over ceremony at the Olympic House on June 6th, President of the GOA, Godfrey Munroe, opined that it gives great pleasure for the GOA to lend support to the Federation’s members.