Corentyne River Bridge closer to fruition

THE study conducted by WSP Caribbean to determine the optimal design, build, finance, and model for the Corentyne River Bridge has concluded.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Wednesday attended a High-Level Decision-Makers (HLDM) meeting with Minister of Public Works of Suriname Dr. Riad Nurmohamed, during which key experts from WSP Caribbean presented the main findings and key considerations of the study to Guyana and Suriname delegations.

The minister said that they are bringing an end to the consultancy phase of the design and feasibility studies, so that construction of the bridge can take place, which is of high priority.

A tender document for this bridge was issued to pre-qualified contractors on May 9, 2023, and it closes August 1, 2023.

The Corentyne River Bridge will be constructed via a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, and according to the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain model (DBFOM).

This means that the successful contractor of the joint venture will be responsible for its final design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance.

The list of pre-qualified contractors/joint ventures are the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC); China Railway Construction International Ltd (CRCCI), China Railway Construction Caribbean Co Ltd (CRCCCL), and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co Ltd (CRBG); Ballast Nedam Infra Suriname B.V.; China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC); China Overseas Engineering Group Co Ltd (COVEC), China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co Ltd (CREEC), and China Railway First Group (CRRG).

Minister Edghill said that they are expecting the evaluation of those bids.

“There will be local evaluations, and then there will be a joint evaluation, in that Suriname will do their own evaluation and Guyana will do their own evaluation, and once we have completed that, we meet jointly to have an evaluation,” he explained.

The Public Works Minister said that they intend to have a contract signed by October 2023, so that they could move forward to mobilisation and construction of the bridge.

In May 2022, Minister Edghill joined Minister Nurmohamed for the signing of the US$2 million contract with WSP Caribbean.

Minister Edghill said the bridge is one the infrastructural projects that is high on the agenda for both countries.

“This bridge is more than just an infrastructure project; it is a vision for the further development of two nations being realised. Development practitioners have agreed that bridges are key drivers of economic activity, ensuring the increased efficiency of trade, rapid exchange of ideas, and quick access to services for those who need them most. Co-operation at this level means less delays, and more progress for both of our populations,” he said, adding:

“The Corentyne River Bridge is both a physical connection between two landmasses, as well as a social connection between two peoples. When completed, it will forge stronger cultural bonds and encourage more knowledge-sharing activities across our common border.”

The bridge will remove the constraints of current schedules and space when travelling with the Guyana-Suriname ferry, the MV Canawaima, and make way for a five-hour-long drive from Georgetown to Paramaribo, resulting in increased efficiency and safety.

Apart from reduced travel time, the bridge will play a significant role in development for both nations in various sectors.

A landing in Guyana or Suriname will afford tourists the opportunity to seamlessly traverse the neighbouring borders, boosting tourism growth in both nations as the bridge will be strategically designed to pass through the untouched lands of Lange Island, in the Corentyne River.

There is also enormous potential for the commercialisation and development of a free-trade zone with hotels, resorts and all the forms of entertainment that will attract tourists.

The Corentyne River Bridge will provide easy access to deep-water facilities in Guyana and Suriname, enabling easy movement of goods and services to support offshore activities.

With the new bridge and the opening of fertile agricultural lands, Guyana, and Suriname will be positioned as major food suppliers to CARICOM, achieving the goal of reducing the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.