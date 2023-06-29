News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Tagman Technology retracts press release regarding partnership with Ingram Micro
tagman

See full statement from Tagman Media Inc

Tagman Technology announces the retraction of the press release issued on June 16 and 22, 2023, to media outlets in Guyana, which inaccurately characterises the relationship between Tagman Technology and Ingram Micro. We apologise for the confusion and misrepresentation caused by this publication.

Upon thorough review and in response to the concerns raised by Ingram Micro, we acknowledge that the press release contained statements that were misleading. Tagman Technology is an authorised reseller of only Microsoft products and NOT the vendors mentioned in the previous release (Adobe, Apple, Amazon Web Services, CISCO, Google)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.