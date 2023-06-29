Tagman Technology retracts press release regarding partnership with Ingram Micro

See full statement from Tagman Media Inc

Tagman Technology announces the retraction of the press release issued on June 16 and 22, 2023, to media outlets in Guyana, which inaccurately characterises the relationship between Tagman Technology and Ingram Micro. We apologise for the confusion and misrepresentation caused by this publication.

Upon thorough review and in response to the concerns raised by Ingram Micro, we acknowledge that the press release contained statements that were misleading. Tagman Technology is an authorised reseller of only Microsoft products and NOT the vendors mentioned in the previous release (Adobe, Apple, Amazon Web Services, CISCO, Google)