Tropical Shipping announced as official shipping company for GMR&SC

Tropical Shipping, a leading transportation and logistics solutions provider, proudly announces its partnership with Guyana Motor Racing &Sports Club (GMR&SC) as the official shipping company for international events.

This collaboration marks an important milestone in enhancing the growth and development of motorsports in Guyana. As part of this partnership, Tropical Shipping will facilitate the seamless transportation of race cars from the Caribbean to Guyana for high-profile motor racing events. With its extensive network, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to exceptional service, Tropical Shipping ensures a reliable and efficient shipping experience for all involved parties.

GMR&SC, renowned for organising thrilling motorsport events, hosts international competitions that attract drivers, teams, and spectators worldwide. By partnering with Tropical Shipping, the organisation aims to elevate the stature of its events further, fostering increased participation and global recognition.

“We are happy to have Tropical Shipping as the official shipping company for Guyana Motor Racing. We recognize the significance of motorsports in Guyana and will continue to grow our international events by providing secure and timely transportation for race cars. Tropical Shipping’s extensive experience in the shipping industry and our commitment to competitor’s satisfaction ensure we exceed all involved parties’ expectations,” said Mahendra Boodhoo, GMR&SC President.

The partnership between Tropical Shipping and Guyana Motor Racing exemplifies the shared vision of promoting excellence in motorsports and creating opportunities for drivers and teams to showcase their talent internationally. By streamlining the shipping process, this collaboration enables the smooth execution of events, allowing participants to focus on delivering exhilarating performances.