GCC Joins MSC with record for most players in a National U-19 team

The CWI’s Rising Stars Regional U-19 three-day and 50-over tournaments will be held in St Vincent from July 2, 2023 and the Guyana team, which is presently encamped at the Chetram Singh indoor facility at LBI, has a record seven players, which is the most from a single club.

The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) has Skipper Mavendra Dindyal, Rivaldo Phillips, Aryan Persaud, Thaddeus Lovell, Josh Charles, Shaahid Viera and Zachary Jodah in the 14-man squad which will leave for the Windward Island on July 1.

Zachary Jodah joins his father Richard Jodah, who played at the Under- 19 level as a dashing left-hander in 1985 & 1986 before surprisingly not being picked for his last year in 1987, when the tournament was held in Jamaica.

GCC has another player on the list of Standbys; he is off-spinner Krsna Singh.

However, there can never be a second first as 36 years ago seven players from the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) WERE selected to represent the Golden Arrow Head in 1987 in Jamaica. They are off-spinner Sean Devers, batters Shawn Holder and Nezam Hafiz, who later died in the 9/11Terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in NY, and four others with previous Regional U-19 experience.

Pacers Colwyn Cort and Barrington Browne made their debuts in 1985 when Guyana won the tournament, along with batter Nigel Greaves and left-arm Glen Robinson, who played in 1986 in Trinidad.

Orin Hutson, who was tipped to captain the team, was relegated to the standby list.

Known as the ‘magnificent seven’ the MSC players were on the Guyana team on the plane to Reggae Country.

MSC’s Devers captured the most wickets for Guyana, which had a four-pronged pace attack of Cort, Browne, Linden Joseph and David Fingal from Berbice while GCC’s 15-year-old opener Paul Persaud scored the most runs for Guyana.

Will left-handed Shamar Yearwood, who scored a century in the senior Inter-County and who was Guyana’s leading run-scorer last year? Will Rampertab Ramnauth who scored centuries for Guyana at U-15, U-17 & U-19 levels or will Skipper Dindyal achieve the feat?

The full squad reads: Rampertab Ramnauth, Shaahid Vieira (WK), Mavindra Dindyal (Captain), Alvin Mohabir, Jonathan Rampersaud (Vice-Captain), Zachary Jodah, Thaddeus Lovell, Aryan Persaud, Joash Charles, Zeynul Ramsammy, Shamar Yearwood, Jeremy Sandia, Rivaldo Phillips and Isai Thorne. (Sean Devers)