WEST INDIES WOMEN

*H Matthews c Lewis b Canning 109

Z James lbw b MacMahon 13

S Taylor c Canning b Murray 55

R Williams lbw b Murray 3

+S Campbelle c Delany b Murray 24

C Henry not out 53

A Alleyne c Murray b Kelly 15

A Fletcher not out 6

Extras (lb2, w14, nb3) 19

TOTAL (6 wkts, 50 overs) 297

Did not bat: Q Joseph, C Fraser, S Connell

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-192, 3-194, 4-198, 5-240, 6-285.

Bowling: Prendergast 6-0-42-0 (w5), Canning 8-0-33-1 (w1), Kelly 10-1-45-1 (w1), MacMahon 5-0-30-1 (w1), Paul 4-0-31-0 (nb1), Delany 6-0-37-0, Murray 10-0-60-3, Richardson 1-0-17-0 (w2, nb2).

IRELAND WOMEN

L Paul run out 10

G Lewis c Joseph b Matthews 83

Orla Prendergast c Taylor b Joseph 37

*L Delany c James b Matthews 40

A Hunter c Fraser b Fletcher 1

E Richardson c wkp Campbelle b Fletcher 9

+M Waldron run out 20

A Kelly st Campbelle b Matthews 1

S MacMahon c Campbelle b Joseph 13

A Canning not out 6

C Murray not out 4

Extras (lb4, w11) 15

TOTAL (9 wkts, 50 overs) 239

Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-101, 3-172, 4-173, 5-187, 6-200, 7-202, 8-226, 9-229.

Bowling: Connell 5-1-25-0 (w1), Alleyne 6-1-27-0 (w3), Fraser 5-0-18-0 (w4), Henry 2-0-4-0 (w1), Matthews 10-0-53-3, Fletcher 10-0-49-2 (w2), Joseph 10-0-53-2, James 2-0-6-0.

Series: West Indies Women lead three-match series 1-0.

Player-of-the-Match: Hayley Matthews.

Matthews hundred hands Windies Women s opening win

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, (CMC) – Captain Hayley Matthews carved out a fourth One-Day International hundred and then grabbed three wickets as West Indies Women repelled a spirited challenge from Ireland Women, to come away with a 58-run win here Monday.Opting to bat first in the opening ODI of the three-match series, the hosts gathered a more than competitive 297 for six off their 50 overs with the 25-year-old Matthews top-scoring with 109 from 106 deliveries.

Former captain Stafanie Taylor chipped in with 55 off 69 deliveries while Chinelle Henry struck an unbeaten 53 from 37 deliveries.

In reply, Ireland made a good fist of it with 22-year-old Gaby Lewis hitting 83 from 102 balls and captain Laura Delany (40) and Orla Prendergast (37) providing support knocks.

With the visitors going well at 172 for two in the 36th over, Matthews intervened with her off-spin to snatch three for 53 – including the scalp of Lewis – to derail the run chase.

Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (2-49) and left-armer Qiana Joseph (2-53) added a brace of wickets each as Ireland declined to 239 for nine off their 50 overs.

Choosing to bat first at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, West Indies were handed a solid start through Matthews who put on 36 for the first wicket with 18-year-old Zaida James (13) and a further 156 for the second wicket with Taylor.

Matthews counted 10 fours and a couple of sixes while Taylor struck four fours before both fell in a slide that saw West Indies lose three wickets for six runs.

Henry then anchored the lower order, striking seven fours and putting on 42 with Shemaine Campbelle (24) for the fifth wicket and 45 for the sixth wicket with Aaliyah Alleyne (15).

Ireland also began well thanks to Lewis, the right-hander posting 34 for the first wicket with Leah Paul (10) and 67 for the second wicket with Prendergast, whose knock came from 41 balls and included four fours and a six.

Lewis counted half-dozen fours but her dismissal in the 36th over signalled the start of the decline as wickets tumbled regularly.