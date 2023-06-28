Findings, key considerations of ‘Corentyne Bridge’ feasibility study to be discussed

–as Suriname Public Works Minister set to visit Guyana today for ‘milestone’ meeting

A MEETING heralding the culmination of the consultancy assignment that was awarded to WSP Caribbean in May 2022 for the feasibility study and detailed designs for the construction of a bridge over the Corentyne River, connecting Guyana and Suriname, is expected to be held today.

According to a release from the Ministry of Public Works, the High-Level Decision Makers (HLDM) meeting is a milestone activity of the consultancy, during which key experts from WSP Caribbean will present the main findings and key considerations of the study, and field questions from the Guyana and Suriname delegations.

The Minister of Public Works of Suriname, Dr. Riad Nurmohamed will visit Guyana from June 28, 2023 to June 29, 2023 to attend the meeting. The first HLDM meeting was held in Suriname from February 27 and 28, 2023.

While in Guyana, Dr. Nurmohamed intends to meet with Minister of Public Works-Guyana, Juan Edghill to discuss matters relating to the construction of the Corentyne River Bridge.

A tender document for this bridge was issued to prequalified contractors on May 9, 2023 and it closes August 1, 2023.

The Corentyne River Bridge will be constructed via a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and according to the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain model (DBFOM).

This means that the successful contractor of joint venture will be responsible for its final design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance.

The list of pre-qualified contractors/joint ventures are the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC); China Railway Construction International Ltd (CRCCI), China Railway Construction Caribbean Co Ltd (CRCCCL), and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co Ltd (CRBG); Ballast Nedam Infra Suriname B.V.; China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC); China Overseas Engineering Group Co Ltd (COVEC), China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co Ltd (CREEC), and China Railway First Group (CRRG).

According to the agreement reached between Guyana and Suriname at the first HLDM meeting in Suriname, offers will be evaluated, negotiated and a contract awarded by October 2023.