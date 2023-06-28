USAID aims to raise awareness about water sector resilience

—with ‘Water for All’ Pitch Competition for youths, entrepreneurs in Eastern, South Caribbean

THE USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean office is pleased to launch the Water for All Pitch Competition, seeking entrepreneurs located in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean region to submit game-changing innovations that focus on the water sector.

According to a press release, the pitch competition aims to bring regional awareness and drive action to promote water sector resilience in the face of climate change and other hazards affecting the region.

“It will amplify the private sector’s role in water solutions by showcasing promising innovations and practices and to strategically connect them to advanced support systems that will ultimately support the scaling up of their innovations for the benefit of all. This would enable testing of ideas to identify what works and catalyse follow-on investments for, and bring attention to, proven solutions for greater scale,” USAID said.

Entries must be submitted in English through the website: https://www.waterislife2023.com. Eligible entrepreneurs must have an existing innovation or prototype, pitches must provide solutions for water resilience and sustainability, and ideas must be driven or amplified by technology.

The pitch competition is open to eligible applicants in the following ESC countries: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Up to five entrepreneur finalists will be shortlisted to participate in an in-person pitch in Barbados with a total of a USD$50,000 cash prize.

The grand prize winner will win a US$25,000 investment in their pitch. The first and second runners-up will win USD$15,000 and USD$5,000 investments, respectively.

The other three finalists will receive non-financial support in the form of business development, market assessment, public relations and communications, technical expertise, and travel services in order to accelerate and facilitate continuing development of their pitches.

The Water for All Pitch competition will be open for applications through July 14, 2023. All interested participants should read, carefully, the eligibility criteria and entry process before submission. If the entrant experiences any difficulty with submitting an entry, please contact ESC Resilience Team at mission-esc-resilience@usaid.gov.