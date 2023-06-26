Albouystown residents grateful for ‘safe, comfortable, beautiful’ Independence Boulevard

THE landscape of Albouystown has been significantly transformed through critical investments by the government to enhance the Independence Boulevard.

Impressed by the works, residents of the community and even those from neighbouring communities have commended the government for the multimillion-dollar works that have been done to enhance the landscape.

“Safe”, “comfortable” and “beautiful”, were just a few of the many adjectives used by residents to describe the beautification project, which is also playing a major role in easing traffic woes.

The 1.8-kilometer project, which runs from Saffon Street to Cemetery Road, involves building a three-lane carriageway with concrete drains and culverts, as well as a three-meter-wide asphalt path with lighting, a garden, and benches.

Albouystown resident, Cheryl Lewis lauded the construction of the boulevard, noting that what was once an area covered with mud, grass and other liabilities is now a hub for recreational activities.

According to her: “This is a good thing they [the government] do; I would never lie.”

Another resident, Beyonce Bovell sang nothing but praises about the Boulevard, describing it as “simply beautiful”.

She further said that because it is spacious, and has many lights: “We feel more safe walking here.”

Addressing how the Independence Boulevard is creating a recreational space for the children, Sonita Nadaolo remarked: “It’s comfortable for the children; I’m really happy for what happened here in Albouystown.”

La Penitence resident Karen Beaten, despite being joyous about the beautification project, stressed that her fellow citizens must be held accountable for maintaining the infrastructure. Additionally, Ome Harris, another Albouystown resident, said: “I like what PPP [The People’s Progressive Party] do ‘cause they are the first set of people that come and do this for we.”

“I must commend the government for this; it’s a great initiative, and it’s very comforting for the environment. We do enjoy the recreational activities that go on here,” were also some of the sentiments expressed by Albouystown resident, Chadacia Williams.

The Independence Boulevard project is a manifestation of the government’s dedication to infrastructural improvements and urban development, as part of ensuring that Guyanese lives are bettered in line with the “One Guyana” vision.

There is also a promenade, where persons could take advantage of a brightly illuminated space, cozy benches, and thoughtfully positioned trash cans, all of which contribute to the area’s clean and environmentally-friendly atmosphere.