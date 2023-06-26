–Minister Walrond urges local entrepreneurs

WITH an influx of golden investments into Guyana’s economy, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, has urged local entrepreneurs to take advantage of the remarkable opportunities coming their way.

Minister Walrond made the robust plea as she delivered the keynote address at the second edition of the ‘Econome [sic] Business Conference and Mixer’, at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

“We must send a resounding message that the time is now. The time to invest is now, the time to seize business opportunities is now, the time to explore collaboration is now and the time to strike deals is now,” the minister emphasised.

She said with the numerous ongoing developments, the country has witnessed its economy growing at a phenomenal rate.

According to the minister: “More than one billion US dollars has already been deposited into our Natural Resources Fund (NRF). Our non-oil economy is expected to grow at a rate approaching 10 per cent, which is more than itself the overall global average.”

With the strategic leadership and interventions by the government in all sectors, Minister Walrond emphasised that these efforts are being made for the citizens, who will reap the benefits and enjoy a country of constant advancement.

“This forum which brings young people into contact with outstanding entrepreneurs and leaders in business has the potential to contribute much to that enabling environment,” she said.

The minister believes these sessions can bolster tourism in the country, as well as create networking opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Founder of Econome, Matthew Gaul, said the forum aims to help seasoned and upcoming businesspersons improve and start up their enterprises.

Gaul wants to contribute towards building a strong community of entrepreneurs to add to Guyana’s business achievements.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several business owners who expressed their gratitude for the conference.

“My business is just two years old, so the conference will help me to grow and reach my full potential. I’m looking forward to learning something new,” Sakenah Fraser said.

Jermaine Hall ensured he did not miss this year’s session. He said he has always been intrigued by guidance from experienced persons.

“There are a lot of minds that I want to get into, and so networking is one of the major mediums in my business,” an elated Hall noted.

“I can be able to meet new persons and I can have new opportunities here,” another budding entrepreneur, Yannice Abrams, told the DPI.