Guyana, French Guiana explore areas for enhanced co-operation

–as Prime Minister Phillips engage officials from French nation

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Tuesday at the Office of the Prime Minister, met with the President of the Assembly of French Guiana, Gabriel Serville; Ambassador of France to Suriname and Guyana, HE Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste, and trade officials from French Guiana.

The delegation met with the Prime Minister to discuss opportunities for cooperation and exchanges in health, agriculture, infrastructure, petroleum, education, aviation and the environment, as well as to learn about the government’s vision for the country and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the government’s social, economic, and infrastructural developmental programme, and said that Guyana’s fast-growing economy provides numerous possibilities through an array of sectors. He said that Guyana welcomes cooperation talks with French Guiana.

“Mr President, your visit comes at the right time when we need to talk about cooperation between our governments and our people. Guyana is ready to deepen and foster cooperation, from our government to your government in all areas,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

President Gabriel Serville was accompanied by Deputy Vice-President for Economic Development and Tourism, Jean-Luk Le West; Deputy Vice-President for Cooperation, Thiarrah Steenwinkel; former Minister of Justice – Keeper of the Seals; Christiane Taubira and Director of Guyane Développement Innovation, Eric Lafontaine.