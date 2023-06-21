$75M ‘learning lab’ opens for persons living with disabilities

–facility’s compound at Mahaica will also house living quarters for children

AIMED at providing access to free training programmes for persons living with disabilities (PWDs), the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) on Tuesday officially opened a $73 million training and empowerment centre called the “Learning Lab,” at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

The “top-notch” institution was well thought out, and this is evidenced by its design, set-up and placement, according to Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud during her remarks at the opening ceremony.

The training lab will not only consist of facilities to train PWDs to move from a state of dependency to financial independence, but it will also aid in job creation and essentially improve the quality of life of Guyana’s population.

As it is now, the government is working on a digital database to ensure that PWDs across Guyana are identified and their needs are known, so authorities could be responsive and preemptive rather than reactive.

“The creation of a digital database is something that we’ve been working on very diligently and last year, His Excellency, the President (President Dr. Irfaan Ali) announced a one-off cash grant for children who are living with disabilities,” Dr. Persaud said.

She added: “From that exercise of distribution, we were able to, with the help of a number of agencies, compile a database of those children, which totals over 5,000. From that database, we will be able to not only do research, but also be in a position to provide direct support to those children in a number of ways, be it through health care, education and understanding the needs of their caregivers and family members.”

Dr. Persaud also cited President Ali’s commitment in 2022, to provide transportation for children attending special needs schools. Regarding the learning lab, a transportation system is being developed to ensure persons are able to travel freely.

Also in the construction phase at the Learning Lab’s compound is a residential facility for children living with disabilities.

Minister Persaud highlighted that there will be another residential facility for adults who would like to have shelter, whether they need assisted living or complete care.

“It will keep on growing and expanding because that is what we have as a vision, direct support for persons living with disabilities,” she said.

The minister expressed her appreciation to the Spotlight Initiative, the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) for their generous $5 million contribution towards furniture for the facility.

Abike Samuels, the Director of Social Services (ag), said that the MoHSSS remains committed to providing and improving services for PWDs.

“Oftentimes, this vulnerable group is neglected by society, but we are doing all that is necessary to ensure they live a meaningful life, void of discrimination, and to ensure they have equal access to opportunities,” she related.

Samuels highlighted that it is the ministry’s aim to empower PWDs to participate in the developmental process of the country, fully and equally, so that the sustainable development goals (SDGs) can be achieved.

UN Resident Coordinator, Yeşim Oruç, in her address at the opening ceremony, said that the learning lab, while benefitting PWDs with critical skills-building, will help in Guyana’s journey towards achieving the SDGs.