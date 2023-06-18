Multimillion-dollar luxury hotel to be constructed at Da Silva Street

MOTIVATED by the continuous growth of the local economy and a conducive business environment, the Sheriff Group of Companies is sparing no effort to enhance its investment portfolio in Guyana, and will soon add a multimillion-dollar luxury hotel at Da Silva Street, Kitty, to its list of ventures.

One of Sheriff’s proprietors, Ameir Ahmad, during an exclusive interview with the Sunday Chronicle, said that due to the increasing demand for lodging brought on by the economy’s exponential expansion, the company is building the new luxury hotel in Georgetown.

According to the businessman, the structure, which will contain 20 luxurious, self-contained rooms with all amenities, will cater to both long and short-term customers, and it is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024. He also added that the modern facility will be offered at an affordable rate.

Ameir disclosed that the cost of the three-storey hotel is over US$2.5 million.

And while the obvious aim, as is the case with every business person, is to make profits, their brand also recognises and takes pride in knowing that through their investments, regardless of how “big or small,” it provides them with an avenue to give back to the country and its people by creating jobs and other direct and spin-off opportunities.

Ahmad said: “We are investing billions in hospitals, hotels, casinos, shopping malls, and security firms, just to name a few, but we are also building smaller, modern hotels that every local or international person can afford to relax and be comfortable in without spending a ton of money.

The facility will feature adequate parking facilities for customers, greenery overhanging on the balcony, and a pool on the ground floor for relaxation.

“With this hotel, we have also looked at the location and realised that the structure will enhance the landscape of the community, as well as create jobs for people within that neighbourhood as well.”

Such facilities are ideal, especially given the fact that Guyana is hosting the CPL finals and Cricket Carnival, which would attract a significant number of visitors. This is coupled with the now common demand for accommodation by expats working offshore and onshore in Guyana’s oil and gas sector.

Although there is a large market, Ahmad said the intention is to build affordable and modern facilities.

“Building more affordable and modern accommodations is a plus for us. Not only in Georgetown but throughout Guyana, we are developing as a country, and we in the private sector have to play our part as well,” the businessman said.

He added: “The president of Guyana (Dr. Irfaan Ali) and his government are doing an amazing job, but we have to play our role too; it is the only way that we can continue to progress in a faster and more meaningful way.”

In April of this year, the Sheriff Group of Companies announced that it would be investing US$100 million in Palmyra, Berbice, to construct a 150-room hotel and casino.

The investors said the state-of-the-art facility is slated to be completed by December 2024. A home away from home is what the luxury hotel and casino aims to offer.

The company believes that this investment will not only aid Guyanese but also the local tourism sector.

Ahmad said, “We are investing a large chunk of our budget that was supposed to be for the next five years, but we have decided to put a large portion into Berbice. We are taking a lot of risks in Berbice and hope that the Berbicians will support us.”