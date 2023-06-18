Mocha to Eccles road nearing completion

MOST of the major road works being done in and around communities on the East Bank of Demerara are steering towards completion and the Eccles to Mocha road is progressing smoothly.

So far, drains have been dug on both sides of the bridge, and sand has been placed evenly where the road will be. Additionally, concrete walkways on both sides of the road, and a concrete bridge-like structure have been built, linking persons to the work site.

While it is unclear when the road will be completed, work is moving along smoothly and will be of great benefit to residents of those communities upon completion.

It was previously reported that the new road will be connected to the other phase of the bypass coming from Mandela Avenue to Eccles, Haags Bosch road. From Haags Bosch, the new link will intersect with “red road” and pass through lands that were previously slated for house lots, before connecting with Mocha and onto Great Diamond, with efforts continuing for the completion of the interlink road.

The Government of Guyana has remained committed to bettering the lives of Guyanese in any way they can; this includes construction of the four-lane, Eccles to Great Diamond highway and also on the East Bank.

The governing People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) government had included in their 2020 to 2025 manifesto the four-lane highway from Georgetown to Timehri, under the heading, “Infrastructure Boom: Building for the Future.”

Some 12 contractors signed contracts for more than $13 billion for construction of the Eccles to Great Diamond interlink road, which will provide linkage to the Eccles to Mandela Avenue four-lane highway.

This is scheduled to be completed by August 2023. President Irfaan Ali had previously emphasized the traffic ease that commuters would enjoy as a result of the alternate road, given the major congestion currently being experienced on the East Bank corridor.