$53.4M in contracts awarded for infrastructural development in Region Two
MORE infrastructural enhancements will soon take place across Region Two, following the award of three contracts valuing $53.4 million for significant projects at Golden Fleece, Windsor Castle and Charity.

The contract was recently signed by the contractors and the region’s Regional Executive Officer, Susanah Saywack.

At Golden Fleece, there will be the construction of a revetment totaling $31.9 million.

The project which was awarded to R.I.V.A Investment by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NTAB), is expected to be completed within four months.

At Windsor Castle, $10.7 will be spent to upgrade Tomesh Street.

This project, which is expected to be completed within three months, was awarded to A. Bacchus Contracting and Trucking Service, and will see a new concrete structure being built with concrete drains on both sides.

The contract will also cater for the construction of walkways to allow for easy commute for residents.

Lastly, Golden Key Construction and Supply was awarded a $10.8 million contract to updade the second cross street, Old Housing Scheme, Charity. The street will be upgraded using concrete and will provide easy access to residents.

At the signing ceremony was Regional Engineer Kawan Suchit; Civil Engineer, Harindra Nandalall; an engineer from the Anna Regina Town Council, Brian Alves and Superintendent of Roads, Saywack Persaud.

The contracts were signed at the project sites and the bill of quantities were given to residents.

The regional officials visited the sites and interacted with residents who expressed gratitude for the projects.

More developmental contracts are expected to be signed in the region within the coming weeks.

Staff Reporter

