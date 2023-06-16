PPP/C secures nine seats in Bartica

-chosen candidates will execute development plans, ensure transparency and accountability at council level

THE People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) coveted a historic win in Bartica, Region Seven, in this year’s Local Government Elections (LGEs).

The elections were held on Monday, June 12, and according to the results declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the party secured 1,784 votes, while A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) secured 1,601. Both parties secured nine seats.

In an invited comment to the Guyana Chronicle on Thursday, Ewrin Ward, leader of the PPP/C’s candidate list, said while no representatives have yet been shortlisted to serve on the council, the party intends to keep the promises it made during its vigorous campaign leading up to the polls.

“The way we intend to operate, we will visit all those consistencies and they will determine what they need and then we will have to sit with them and prioritise, so they will actually have a big say in terms of what are their needs. We are not going to sit in office and say this is what we are going to go do it will have to come from the different constituents,” Ward said.

He noted that frank discussions will be held with all candidates to select the best representatives for the town council.

“It’s a democratic process where we will sit and have frank discussions as to who will be on the council.”

Further, he said that history has been made in what was considered an APNU/PNC [Peoples National Congress] stronghold.

“It is history and something that we have to cherish. I can tell you all of us really feel good about it. It was hard work and consistency. We have never won Region Seven and the town…it’s a wonderful feeling of what you can do once you work hard as a team and remain focused on your plan. We put in a lot of work,” he added.

As of now, the two major parties will share seats equally at the council which consist of 18 seats. Previously the APNU held 13 seats while the PPP/C held five seats.

With shared governance, Ward anticipates only progress.

“We have to work together in interest of Bartica and we must come up with a formula that says we must reach the people. We must do the work as required by the people. So as of now, I don’t foresee any resistance because it is development and I don’t expect anybody to resist development,” he said.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the PPP, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, rubbished claims of bribe for votes in the various townships.

Several opposition members, including its leader Aubrey Norton made allegations of bribery, stating that many citizens were paid by the triumphant party for votes prior to Monday’s polls.

“You can’t bribe people to be enthusiastic…people came out because they saw a better future with us in their communities. The people in Bartica too did that,” Jagdeo said on Thursday during his weekly press conference.

In fact, he pointed out that no hard evidence of bribery was provided by the opposition to support its claims.

Jagdeo further maintained that vigorous campaigning across the country led to the party’s success in many Local Authority Areas (LLAs).

Countrywide, the party won 66 LAAs, while APNU recorded victory in 14.