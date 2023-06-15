Cyclist killed on Greenwich Park Public Road

– driver in custody

A CYCLIST, identified only as “Shako” from Tuschen North, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), died after an accident involving a motorcar on Greenwich Park Public Road, EBE around 20:40hrs on Tuesday.

Police said that the motorcar with registration PAC 3849 was being driven by its owner, 20-year-old Vashan Dhaniram of Tuschen Housing Scheme, EBE.

Inquiries revealed that the car was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road at a fast rate of speed when the pedal cyclist suddenly rode out from the northern side of the roadway, from north to south, to cross the road and ended up into the path of the motorcar.

The motorcar collided with the pedal cycle causing the cyclist to fall onto the front windscreen then into the northern trench where he remained motionless.

As a result of the impact, his right foot was broken off from the ankle and he received a wound to his head. The pedal cycle was dragged further east on the roadway and the driver of the car stopped further east on the roadway away from the accident scene where the cyclist ended up.

Public-spirited persons picked “Shako” up in an unconscious state and placed him into a motorcar which took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by Dr. Smart who pronounced him dead .

The body was then escorted to the Ezekiel Mortuary for storage, awaiting post mortem examination.

The car was lodged to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer.

A breathalyzer test was done on the driver of the motorcar and he was found to be above the prescribed limit. The driver is in custody at Leonora Police Station. Investigation is ongoing.