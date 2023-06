TYRESE Nickosey Forde, a 29-year-old of Bent Street, Georgetown who was arrested on May 29, 2023 was charged on Tuesday with three counts of Robbery Under Arms.

He appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charges were read to him.

He pleaded not guilty and bail was granted in the sum of $250,000 each.

The matter was adjourned to July 31, 2023, for a report at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.