AKIM Spellen, a 28-year-old of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was, on Monday, charged for the offence of ‘possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking’.

He appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $248,250.

Spellen was found in possession of 165.5 grams of cannabis on June 9, 2023, at Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.