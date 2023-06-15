Anne’s Products receives ‘Made in Guyana’ certification

A NEW company has joined the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme, and, as a result, ten new products have been certified ‘Made in Guyana’ by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

Anne’s Products of 266 Hope Low Land, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was certified, on Tuesday, during a simple ceremony at GNBS’s Head Office, National Exhibition Site, Sophia, Georgetown.

Owner of the business, Anne Peters- Bristol, was eager to receive the certificate, noting that her business had come a far way since its establishment. “I am so happy today that I made it this far with my business. It was a lot of work but thanks to all the staff at GNBS, my colleagues and the team from GMSA [Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association],” she said.

The products which are now approved to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark are: Souree Achar, Mango Achar, Chunk Mango Achar, Tamarind Achar, Hot Sauce, Lime Chunks ‘n’ Pepper, Green Seasoning, Mauby Drink, Cassava Cassareep and Chinese Sauce.

Also present at the event was the President of the GMSA, Ramsay Ali, who encouraged other local businesses to become certified. “Well done and I am appealing to the other members of the GMSA, get certified! This can only mean well for your business,” he said.

The GNBS has so far certified 29 companies under this programme including manufacturers of wood products, garments, flour, rice, plastic products, alcoholic beverages, ice cream, tea bags, coconut water, and coconut chips. Several others are undergoing training and technical assistance to become certified.

Head of the GNBS’ Certification Services Department, Ms. Andrea Mendonca, told those gathered that the feedback from certified companies has been positive. “We have been getting many positive feedback from companies who are certified on the programme and so we want to encourage you to remain onboard with this programme and we (GNBS) will continue to support you,” she said.

The Made in Guyana Standards Mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the local and international markets and is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products. Certificates are valid for one year after which it is renewed.

The Made in Guyana programme is applicable to companies of all sizes. Companies need to meet a list of seven (7) requirements to attain certification including the employment of 70% staff residing in Guyana and the use of sixty (60) percent local raw materials. Further, where raw materials are imported, at least 80% transformation from the imported raw materials to finished products must be done in Guyana. Consumers purchasing certified products can be assured that they are purchasing quality items which directly contribute to Guyana’s local content.

Businesses considering applying for the Made in Guyana Standard Mark can contact the Certification Services Department of the GNBS, which stands ready to offer the requisite guidance. The application form along with the detailed requirements of the Programme and the process of acquiring the Made in Guyana Standard Mark can be found on the GNBS website https: https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/