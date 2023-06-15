News Archives
Man with unlicensed firearm granted $500,000 bail
PREMNAUTH Mohan, a 39-year-old of Lot 58 Section ‘C’ Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was released on $250,000 bail on Tuesday for possession of firearm and ammunition without a license.

Mohan appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the two charges were read to him and he pleaded not guilty. Bail was granted in the sum of $250,000 on each charge.

He was charged with the offences of possession of ammunition and firearms without license.
The matter was adjourned until July 31, 2023.

