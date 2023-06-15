AmCham Guyana hosts farewell reception for outgoing US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch

AMCHAM Guyana, the American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana, recently organised a Farewell Reception in honour of Sarah-Ann Lynch, the United States Ambassador to Guyana, who is concluding her tenure. The event served as a platform to recognise Ambassador Lynch’s significant contributions to strengthening bilateral trade and fostering business partnerships between the United States and Guyana.

Ambassador Lynch has been a vital partner to AmCham Guyana over the past four years, actively engaging with the Chamber since delivering her inaugural public remarks at its Welcome Event on March 20th, 2019. It is customary for new US Ambassadors to deliver their first public address to the local American Chamber of Commerce, and Ambassador Lynch cherished that tradition.

Through her visionary leadership and collaborative efforts, she and her team at the US Embassy in Georgetown have facilitated an environment conducive to bilateral trade, business opportunities, and partnerships between American and Guyanese enterprises.

During the Farewell Reception, Devindra Kissoon, President of AmCham Guyana, highlighted the significance of sustained economic co-operation between the United States and Guyana. He praised Ambassador Lynch for overseeing the largest Bi-Partisan US Congressional Delegation in Guyana during her tenure and for organising several mutually beneficial trade missions based in the US.

Kissoon emphasised that Ambassador Lynch’s support extended beyond the commercial realm, as she was a strong advocate for corporate social responsibility.

AmCham Guyana and the US Embassy in Georgetown have collaborated on various community initiatives, including an annual Thanksgiving Luncheon for the elderly and a Christmas Gift Drive for orphans in the outskirts of Guyana. Ambassador Lynch provided immense support to these initiatives, and her role during the COVID-19 pandemic was especially noteworthy, offering assistance to those affected.

Expressing her admiration for AmCham’s diversified approach to corporate social responsibility, Ambassador Lynch commended the Chamber during her address at the reception. She conveyed her gratitude to the Executive Body, Board of Directors, and Secretariat of AmCham Guyana for their invaluable support to the Embassy’s Political and Economic Section, particularly in relation to recent trade and congressional delegations.

The Ambassador acknowledged AmCham’s substantial growth under the leadership of the Secretariat and Executives, resulting in a significant increase in membership over the past four years.

Ambassador Lynch also lauded AmCham Guyana for successfully organising a series of events, citing the Shark Tank Competition and policy-focused networking events as examples of its innovative programmes. The Farewell Reception was a delightful occasion, bringing together members of AmCham Guyana, the Diplomatic Community, Government officials, and the wider Private Sector, to honour Ambassador Lynch and recognise her efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Guyana.

As Ambassador Lynch concludes her term, her impact on fostering business ties, promoting corporate social responsibility, and strengthening bilateral relations will be remembered and celebrated by AmCham Guyana and the broader business community in Guyana.