PPP/C gains in Georgetown

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has picked up two more constituency seats in Georgetown, and has reportedly taken over constituencies being held by current Mayor Ubraj Narine and Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, PPP/C General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, confirmed that according to the party’s Local Government Elections (LGE) results, the PPP/C has won one-third or five of the 15 constituency seats on the 30-seat Georgetown Council.

This marks an incremental in road in local government in Georgetown for the PPP/C with the party seeing an increase with two additional seats over the three that it picked up in 2018.

In addition to keeping Constituencies Two (Kitty North, Central and South Subryanville) and Three (Bel Air Gardens, Bel Air Springs, Prashad Nagar, North East and North West), the party has also gained new footholds in Constituencies One (Kingston East and West, Thomas Lands, Non Pariel Park, Cummingsburg), Four (Lamaha Gardens, Newton, Campbellville, Section K Campbellville, Bel Air) and Seven (Bourda-Stabroek Central Lacytown).

Constituency One is where Mayor Narine had won his seat in the 2018 elections, while Constituency Four is where Deputy Mayor Mentore had won his seat.

According to Dr. Jagdeo, aside from gaining new constituency seats, the party is also expecting to pick up additional seats in the Proportional Representation (PR) component of the elections.

Dr. Jagdeo said that the party has seen an almost 100 per cent increase in supporting votes these elections, when compared with 2018. According to him, the party results show the PPP/C picking up over 12,000 votes in the City, however, several constituencies have seen recount requests so the official final results for Georgetown remain to be released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).