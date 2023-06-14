120 tractors, trailers distributed to local government organs

THE 120 tractors and trailers procured by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development for Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and towns have all been distributed.

The update was provided recently by the ministry.

The entire investment totals some $696 million and is the fulfilment of a commitment made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to have the resources as well as financial assistance, provided to the local authority areas.

The aim is to enhance the service quality and delivery by the local government organs in agricultural production, waste disposal, transport of goods, and other key areas.

Soesdyke NDC’s Vice Chairwoman, Kalowtee Persaud noted that the tractor will assist greatly in cleanup activities around the community.

Chairman of the Lamaha/Yarrowkabra NDC, Floyd Smith emphasised that the tractor will be beneficial for farmers in the area.

During the distribution exercise, Minister Nigel Dharamlall cautioned NDC leaders and councillors against the improper use of the assets.

He also suggested that vulnerable populations, including the elderly, widows, and persons living with disabilities, should be given priority during community activities.

The local government minister also handed over cheques valued at $2.5 million to each NDC chairperson, as the subvention for infrastructural and developmental works in each area.