GECOM releases results for 57 of the 80 LAAs

PPP/C leading APNU in municipalities by 1,158 votes

UP to late Tuesday evening, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) released results for 57 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) that were contested at this year’s Local Government Elections (LGEs), held on Monday.

Results released included those for seven of the 10 municipalities and shows that in the municipalities, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) is leading the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) by 1,158 votes in the Proportional Representation (PR) component of the elections.

Results have been released for the townships of Mabaruma, Anna Regina, Corriverton, Rose Hall, Bartica, Linden and Lethem. Lethem was among 13 uncontested LAAs.

Of the contested townships, a total of 24,278 valid votes have been cast, of which the PPP/C has already amassed 12,718, while the APNU has 11,560.

The results released do not include those for the capital city, Georgetown or the towns of New Amsterdam and Mahdia. Results have also not been released as yet for all of the uncontested LAAs. For all 13 of the uncontested LAAs the PPP/C was the only party to submit a list of candidates for the elections.

Of the 13 uncontested LAA’s, only results for eight have been released. Uncontested areas where results have been released so far include Leguan in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Kintyre/No 37 Borlam, Ordanance/Fort Lands No 38, Port Mourant/Johns, Bloomfield/Whim and No 64/No 74 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), as well as Lethem and Aranaputa/Upper Burro Burro in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Uncontested areas where official declarations still remain to be declared include Canals Polder and La Jalousie/Novelle Flanders in Region Three, Herstelling/Little Diamond in Region Four (Demerara Mahaica), Bath/Woodley Park in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Kilcoy/Hampshire in Region Six.