PPP/C’s track record of progress already proven across the country

–Dr. Jagdeo says; affirms development will continue across Guyana

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that despite the outcome of today’s Local Government Elections (LGEs), the party already has a proven track record of development across the country.

Dr. Jagdeo made those remarks during a live broadcast on Sunday afternoon, when he said that the party has focused mainly on the development agenda for communities across the country.

This, he said, has resonated well with citizens and as such the government will continue along this path.

Dr. Jagdeo mentioned that the party has a long-term future because they focus on all the people and moving Guyana forward holistically.

Additionally, he also said that over time the PPP/C has already proven that it is the only party capable of reaching out to people of all races and religions, and even added that it is the only multi-ethnic party that Guyana has.

“So, that has been demonstrated and we could have done this earlier but APNU has always spread these rumours about the PPP and racism and they are enabled by lots of other people,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He went on to say that the multitude of persons who have joined the PPP/C recently were welcomed as members and as part of the “family,” and, from the inside, they were able to see that it is all about development for all of Guyana.

Dr. Jagdeo said: “We don’t conspire and sit down at party headquarters to come up with new rumours to spread fear around here, every time we meet here, every group that I have met here… every time they come here, it’s about how we can change the lives of their communities… that’s what we’re focused on all the time, we are essentially a positive party that focuses on development.”