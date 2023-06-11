Tax removal on cellphones will transform communications sector

– ‘ Telecom’ providers welcome President Ali’s announcement

TELECOMMUNICATION providers GTT, Digicel, and ENet on Saturday said that they support the announcement by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali to eliminate taxes on cellphones, highlighting that it is a “significant step towards improving information access and bridging the digital divide in the country.”

President Ali made the announcement on Friday night as he addressed residents of New Amsterdam, Region Six during a public meeting hosted by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

In a press release, the telecommunication providers said that the President’s decision will transform the communications sector by enabling greater access to pursue educational opportunities, conduct business, and foster personal growth.

“As our society becomes increasingly connected, it is essential to remove barriers that hinder access to vital technological resources. By exempting taxes on cell phones, President Ali has taken a progressive stride towards bridging the digital divide and promoting inclusivity in all of Guyana,” the release stated.

The companies noted that the initiative will undoubtedly result in a multitude of positive outcomes for the people of Guyana, including improved educational prospects, expanded economic opportunities, and enhanced communication networks across the nation, especially our rural and hinterland communities.

“As telecommunications providers in Guyana, we continue to work assiduously with the government and other stakeholders to facilitate the seamless implementation of this tax exemption. Customers can look forward, in the near future, to revised prices reflecting the removal of taxes on all cellular devices,” the release added.

The changes will be communicated to the public in tandem with the government’s lifting of taxes on such products.

GTT, Digicel, and ENet said that they look forward to continued efforts to promote digital equity, as they build a platform to deliver the best services and solutions for Guyana.

President Ali related that these significant changes will take effect from Monday. He noted that the PPP/C government remains committed to bridging the divide in the country.

“One of the important things about the future is the use of technology. A phone is no longer just to make a phone call; people are doing degrees on their phone, and people are conducting business on their phone,” he noted.

The head-of-state said that a phone is seen as an integral part of the transformation of Guyana, noting that they have already removed VAT on data.