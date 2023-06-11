The backpacking experience- travelling with Zoe

AFTER years of working and travelling across the European continent, travel enthusiast Zoe Reeves decided it was finally the right time to explore the Caribbean seas and mysteries of the Western Hemisphere.

The 30-year-old London, United Kingdom-born set off on an expedition some 10 years ago and her only goal was to travel the world backpacking across the continents.

Her most recent terrains across several Caribbean islands led her to the land of many waters, Guyana, where she spent several weeks touring the capital city and small villages.

“From when I was a child I was always interested in different lifestyles and cultures because my parents sometimes took me and my siblings to different places in Europe…but I had an interest in Caribbean culture,” Reeves recently shared in an interview with the Sunday Chronicle.

As a young child and teen, Reeves was exposed to many cultures and this she believes contributed to her adventurous spirit as an adult.

Prior to arriving in Guyana, she had spent several weeks on the islands of Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

“I had an interest in Caribbean culture because in London we have a lot of Caribbean people. I would have already heard of Guyana, like I said, I am interested in the world…I knew of this country that is considered to be Caribbean, but is located in South America.”

Her decision on where to travel next was one of spontaneity.

“I was in the mood for an adventure that I really didn’t know about. I was looking for something new and something challenging,” she added.

Unlike the text book tourist, Reeves does not fancy the flashy hotels or resorts: most of her travelling is done with her carrying only her clothes and other necessities in a backpack. She often seeks accommodation on farms, from local residents and smaller hostels.

“Through one of these backpacking websites, I found a farm at Long Creek where I could work in exchange for food and accommodation and after my application was accepted, I booked a flight.”

She spent her first few days in Guyana along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, after which she travelled to the capital city, Georgetown, and visited several other communities where she interacted and stayed with many of the locals.

HOSPITALITY

According to Reeves, her travel experiences are always amplified by the warm hospitality she receives.

In Guyana and the wider Caribbean, the atmosphere she said is always warm.

“The hospitality in terms of people for me has been really positive and really great. For example, if I’m on the street and I ask how can I find a bus to take me to Linden, somebody always helps. Everybody has been so nice to take five minutes out of their day to help me.”

It is for this reason she prefers the backpacking experience.

“I learn so much more from backpacking, it almost forces me to interact with new persons.”

Backpacking, she said, provides room for more exploration. Her travels are never about her final destination, but rather the terrain she takes to get there.

“I have a big desire for adventure and when something is really organized and something is really tamed, it doesn’t really excite me; there needs to be some kind of potential for some unexpected things. The appeal of that adventure is 50 per cent about the journey and how I’m getting there,” she explained.

Though she travelled to several countries, her core memories are usually that of the people she meets and in Guyana, Reeves disclosed that she made a few friends whom she intends to visit some time again.

“I’d like to thank anyone who was kind to me throughout my whole stay, whether that was the Rasta man that let me put my bagpack on his lap, or whether it was somebody that put me on the correct bus, or somebody that invited me to stay.”