LGE may spell the demise of the Opposition

Dear Editor,

The Local Government Elections (LGE) may lead to the demise of the Opposition as predictions indicate that the PPP is headed for a major landslide victory.

The PNC was badly beaten in the last two LGEs, and seems poised to receive its worst beating at the hands of the PPP on June 12. Already we have seen a higher participation rate at the early voting of the Disciplined Services. GECOM reports that turnout was over 50 per cent for both the prison service and army.

While the PPP campaigns are filled with high energy, excitement, and multi-ethnic crowds, the PNC campaigns are dour, and lack diversity. Of course, the PPP seems to be awash in campaign resources and support as it is the ruling Government, compared to the PNC campaign. Given the leadership fissures within the PNC, a poor showing by the PNC may well lead to calls for the resignation of the PNC/Opposition Leader.

He is likely to be blamed for the party’s poor showing and inability to compete in 13 Local Authority Areas already won by the PPP because of no Opposition candidates.

My friend Suresh said the PPP has been able to attract quite a number of Afro-Guyanese supporters in many communities, signalling that the PPP’s outreaches may be bearing some good fruit. Similarly, we have not seen such diversity at the PNC meetings, or any apparent attraction of cross-over voters.

Suresh said PNC people have realized that the grass is greener on the other side, and why should they stay on the PNC side which has nothing to offer them. That he said, is what is causing former PNC supporters to go over on the PPP side, as they have already seen roads and bridges being built, drains dug, obtained part-time jobs, and have seen overall improvement since the PPP assumed office in 2020. Suresh said people want to see their communities improve now, and if it means voting for the PPP, they are willing to do that. “What is there to lose,” he said.

The PPP is betting on high turnout of its supporters to take them over the top in the prized areas of Georgetown, New Amsterdam, Linden, and Bartica. Indications are that with many crossover voters on their side, the PPP will win more seats in these areas, and may very well win outright.

While there may be disgruntlement about wages and salaries not going up as fast as it should, the PPP is poised to trounce the PNC which is seen as a worst possible alternative, given its record of electoral fraud throughout its history. Many are in the “Never Again PNC” mode.

Already, a PNC Member of GECOM is alleging the disenfranchisement of some military personnel, but GECOM has debunked such claims. The LGE has attracted the largest number of election observers, so the PNC cannot spread fake stories of rigging for which they had created the manual during its reigns.

Following its electoral fortunes at the LGE, the PPP must set out to restructure and revamp the broken regional and local government system. Expectations are high, and people will hold them accountable for a fast track to promises made. Many things need to be fixed in an ongoing, sustainable manner.

Hopefully, all the results will be known well before midnight on June 12, and we will be spared all the fiasco that took place at the 2020 elections. GECOM must provide a continuous feed of preliminary results quickly and efficiently.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall