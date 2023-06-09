German’s Restaurant donates $1M to ‘Emancipation Pitch Competition’

GERMAN’S Restaurant, a renowned establishment specialising in Guyanese cuisine, has made a generous donation of $1 million to the Emancipation Pitch Competition.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on June 6, coinciding with the launch of the Black Entrepreneurs Association’s (BEA) “Business Pitch Competition.”

According to a press release, this exciting shark-tank style event aims to empower Afro-Guyanese business entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to showcase their innovative ideas and business plans.

Scheduled to take place on August 5 at the Herdmanston Lodge, the Emancipation Pitch Competition will feature talented individuals presenting their entrepreneurial ventures to a live audience.

The event promises to be an exceptional opportunity for participants to gain exposure, secure funding, and receive invaluable mentorship from established industry leaders.

German’s Restaurant, a family-owned business, which has been in existence for over 63 years, holds a prominent position in the culinary landscape. With locations in Guyana and New York, US, German’s Restaurant has earned a stellar reputation for its authentic Guyanese dishes and commitment to preserving the country’s rich culinary heritage.

During the press conference, the owner of German’s Restaurant, Clinton Urling, had the honour of presenting a cheque for $1 million to the President of the BEA, Rowen Willabus. The generous donation from German’s Restaurant underscores their dedication to supporting entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth within Guyana.

“We are thrilled to contribute to the Emancipation Pitch Competition and support the Black Entrepreneurs Association’s mission,” Urling said.

He said: “At German’s Restaurant, we believe in empowering individuals and nurturing talent. We are excited to witness the innovative ideas and business proposals that will be showcased during the competition and are confident that these aspiring entrepreneurs will shape a bright future for Guyana.”