GDF lieutenant fatally shot during alleged robbery

RONDEL Anthony Douglas, a 30-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard lieutenant was, on Thursday, fatally shot during an alleged robbery at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt.

According to a police report, Douglas, a licensed firearm holder and resident of Bagotville, would usually use his motorcar, a Toyota Feilder wagon bearing registration # PZZ 703, to do part-time work as a taxi driver with Allading Taxi Service, which is located at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The owner of the taxi service told police that on the day in question, an identifiable male went to the taxi base and hired the victim to transport him.

According to a resident of Cul-de-Sac Street, at around 22:30 hours, he was at home when he heard a loud explosion suspected to be a gunshot which caused him to look out his window.

He reportedly saw a white Feilder Wagon motorcar heading out of the area at a fast rate of speed and a person lying on the ground, in a pool of blood.

Two wounds were visible on his chest and head. So far, CCTV footage has been retrieved, and police are looking for the suspects and the motorcar as investigations continue.

The GDF extended sincere condolences to the wife, family and friends of Lieutenant Douglas.

Douglas was enlisted into the Guyana Defence Force on February 15, 2012, and was a graduate of the Standard Officer Course 44. He was a first-year full-time student at the University of Guyana, pursuing a Degree in Computer Science.

Lt (CG) Douglas was a committed and dedicated officer who last served as Aide-de-Camp to the former Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess.

The Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force mourn with his wife, Candaceae Mc Lean–Douglas and their daughter, Adirah, and the other members of his immediate family.