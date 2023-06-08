Fire Service launches fire-safety inspections at school dorms, hostels nationwide

IN its ongoing commitment to enhance fire safety measures, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has embarked on a comprehensive inspection campaign targetting school dormitories and hostels countrywide.

Public Relations Officer of the GFS, Silyne Griffith told the Department of Public Information (DPI), on Wednesday, that the dorms and hostels are also being equipped with the necessary fire safety equipment.

To date, inspections were conducted at locations including the University of Guyana, President’s College, Dennis Irvine Hall of Residence, as well as the Mahaicony, Paramakatoi and Anna Regina dormitories, Essequibo Technical Institute, Aurora Secondary, Charity Secondary, Three Miles Secondary, and the Bartica Secondary School dormitories.

Hostels including the Supenaam, Suddie, Anna Regina, and Charity facilities were also examined.

Similar exercises will be conducted at other facilities to ensure there is fire prevention equipment.

The GFS has also conducted several outreaches at various markets to educate persons on fire safety and prevention. Several outreaches were conducted at the Kitty, Mahaica, and Mon Repos Markets to date.

On Saturday last, over 500 Mon Repos residents benefitted from this public awareness programme.

In addition, 136 individuals received free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, that were administered by the service’s Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTS) on the ground at the Mon Repos market.

Persons also had the opportunity to interact with senior officers including Chief Fire Officer (ag), Gregory Wickham, to learn about fire safety.

“The Guyana Fire Service will continue to conduct outreaches at markets as we strive to reach as many citizens as possible, both young and old, and educate everyone about the dangers of fires, thus preventing them from happening,” the GFS said. (DPI)