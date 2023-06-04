Applications open for new cohort of ‘young influencers’

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) is currently seeking the next group of people for its ‘Young Influencers’ programme.

Individuals aged 15 to 25 are invited to apply. Launched in 2021, the programme is part of the ministry’s efforts to inspire youths to actively engage in voluntary work that betters their communities.

The inaugural group of ‘young influencers’ comprised 25 individuals from different regions of the country, all actively involved in community outreach and other developmental projects.

They were exposed to public-speaking training and were educated about social and other issues plaguing society, especially youths.

In the second batch, 30 talented young influencers were selected from various regions of Guyana.

During the induction ceremony in 2022, the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud emphasised her unwavering belief in the potential of young people, stating, “I have always believed in young people… and we are committed to working with you.”

She related that the future ahead for young influencers is a rather remarkable one and the programme helps with developing them further and allows them to use their voice for powerful causes.

The influencers will work with the ministry to tackle social ills young people face within society and advance projects that represent them.

The young influencers programme is geared towards encouraging and empowering young people to make a meaningful impact in their communities through their skillsets and talents while reflecting the characteristics of a positive role model and ambassador for young people.

To be considered, candidates will be required to show their skills by conceptualising a promotional video piece on one of the ministry’s existing programmes. The youths will also have to detail some of the work they would have done within their community.

Among some of the traits, these young influencers must possess include good communication skills, social media savviness and influence, eloquence, strong morals and ethics, and a passion for volunteering and community work.

Application deadline is set for June 15th, 2023, and can be completed via the link: https://forms.gle/4ATYGhJFYv842txS6