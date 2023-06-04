10 observer organisations accredited for LGE

TWO hundred and thirty-six persons across 10 organisations have been accredited by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to be local observers of the June 12 Local Government Elections (LGE).

With 61 persons accredited, the Ethnics Relations Commission (ERC) has the largest contingent; this is followed by the US Embassy, and Guyana Council for Oganisations for Persons with Disabilities, which has 42 persons each.

As is customary, a number of diplomatic missions are fielding contingents, including the High Commission of Canada with eight persons; British High Commission with three persons, and a delegation of the European Union (EU) of Guyana with five persons.

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) is fielding 38 persons, and the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana (AMCHAM) has accredited 22 persons.

The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) has accredited eight persons, including its Country Manager, Meredith Applegate.

Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has seven persons including its President Patrick Yarde, First Vice President Dawn Gardener, and Executive Assistant, Indira Thakurdin.

The organisations and their representatives are accredited in keeping with section 86(1)(b) and section 93 (1) (ga) of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, which allows GECOM to approve local observers to monitor the LGE.

The manner in which local observers are approved is detailed in section 4E of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 1:03.