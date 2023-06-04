Mahdia Fire: Crisis Intervention

THERE has been a call for a national dialogue on the circumstances surrounding the recent tragic Mahdia fire, which claimed 20 lives and injured several others.

Guyanese Psychotherapist, Shane Tull, in an interview, said that the conditions in these hinterland communities must be examined as the fire is a symptom of a “greater ill”. Certainly, the safety measures, which allowed these young people to be chained and padlocked in a room with grilled widows should come under scrutiny.

Tull also pointed out that often in these areas, older men prey on young girls, adding, “Sometimes the very people charged with taking care of them are the ones who abuse them…hurt people, hurt people.”

And we have yet to see whether the older man in this case will be charged and put before the courts for allegedly engaging in intimate relations with a 14-year-old girl.

The psychotherapist said that crisis intervention is necessary to help the parents of the dead girls, those who suffered injuries and the entire community to heal and cope with the trauma of what has happened.

While observing that the government response has been commendable so far, he advised that a crisis intervention team should be there, “on the ground”, talking to families and members of the community.

He further recommended that key persons in the community, such as teachers and social workers be trained to carry on the work of the team after they leave, as healing would take years.

A Clinical Psychotherapist with a wealth of experience dealing with individuals and groups, Tull said he has sent proposals to concerned ministries: “I have sent a clear proposal on what needs to happen.” He is awaiting a response.

“Informed trauma care helps,” he said, observing that families have to be brought together in a safe space and given the support they so desperately need at this time.

“You have to allow them to talk about their feelings letting them know you understand their grief…that they are not alone.”

The Achilles Counselling Services in the US says that “Crisis intervention can be defined as the utilisation of simple techniques to intervene in a crisis that will help victims regain a sense of control over their lives,” adding, “much of crisis intervention rests in creative listening and helping people develop ideas as to how they will cope with the next few hours or days of their life in the aftermath of ka traumatic event.”

The psychotherapist advised that the entire community has to come together to discuss this tragedy as all have been affected by it. This involves helping survivors begin to think about what is meaningful in their lives and so move beyond survivor guilt, and providing focus for how people can begin to cope positively with the chaos around them and rebuild a sense of safety and hope.

Crisis intervention should therefore take place as soon as possible after a tragedy, allowing survivors to tell their stories, while recognising that, “It is different for every survivor, but each story does not go without a toll or a price to be paid,” the Counselling Services explained.

Tull’s advice is echoed by the National Centre for PTSD in the US, which says, “Responders can offer consultation and training to local providers and community leaders to help them more effectively implement community-based interventions.”

The psychotherapist also called on corporations and those entities which have benefitted from doing business in this country to do more than just offer a monetary contribution. He urged that they “go in” and help improve infrastructure and provide much-needed facilities.

I hope this article will spur on the authorities to look at Tull’s proposal and implement crisis intervention measures without further delay.