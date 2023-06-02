Over 9,000 Joint Service members set to cast votes today

–GECOM says all set to execute smooth process

SOME 9,093 members of the Joint Services will today, June 2, 2023, cast their votes for the candidate/party of their choice for the Local Government Elections (LGEs) at 84 polling stations across the country.

In an interview with this newspaper on Thursday, Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, said that all preparations are in place to facilitate a smooth process.

“We are expecting everything to run smoothly. We’ve adequately prepared for the activity. Over the last few months, we’ve been engaged with officials from the various forces, and we’ve been able to compile that list of ranks from the Discipline Forces that will vote at these 84 balloting stations that have been identified across the country,” Ward said.

She related that approximately 9,093 ranks from the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force and Guyana Prison Service are expected to cast their votes.

“All our systems are in place since the ballots arrived, they have already been extracted and envelope and all of that. The staff has been appointed to conduct that exercise. So, we are anticipating a very smooth day, all our systems are in place for the poll to be opened promptly and ensure we conduct the activity in a timely manner,” Ward added.

In February, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall wrote to GECOM Chairperson Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, appointing June 12, 2023, as the date for the conduct of the polls.

The date was chosen based on the work plan that was submitted by GECOM to the minister.

Guyanese have been anticipating the hosting of LGEs for some time now. It is at the LGEs that Guyanese are given the opportunity to vote for the councillors that will constitute their Local Authority Areas (LAAs). Guyana has 70 NDCs and 10 municipalities, inclusive of Georgetown.

The LGEs were legally due in 2021, and the funds were budgeted to facilitate this; however, several issues facing GECOM at the time prevented the holding of the elections, including the non-appointment of a Chief Election Officer (CEO).

The LGEs could not be held in the absence of a CEO, a position which was later filled by Vishnu Persaud in December 2021.

With the appointment of a CEO, preparation for the conduct of LGEs had commenced in 2022, and, last October, the GECOM Chair wrote Minister Dharamlall, naming March 13 as the earliest date for the holding of LGEs. The minister subsequently appointed this date for LGEs, with Nomination Day set for December 12, 2022.

This decision was, however, postponed after GECOM ratified a proposal submitted by Persaud for the hosting of another round of “claims and objections” for a new register of voters to be produced.

As part of the government’s commitment, some $2.9 billion has been allocated to GECOM for preparatory works to ensure the successful planning and execution of the elections.

The local government system is an essential part of the country’s governance framework. The election is contested by political parties, voluntary groups, and individuals who are desirous of winning seats on the councils of the NDC and municipalities.