‘Their lives will be marked with a legacy of positive change’

President Ali affirms, as 11 Mahdia fire victims laid to rest

THE final eleven Mahdia fire victims were, on Thursday afternoon, laid to rest in their hometown, Micobie.

The children died as a result of a fire that ravaged the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School on May 21, 2023, claiming the lives of 20 children.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and several cabinet members paid final respects to 11 of the students, according to a Facebook post.

President Ali said the lives of the children who died in the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire will be remembered through the implementation of positive changes in their communities.

“I recommit to all of these families our love and our continued support. We are going to ensure that these girls and our little boy, that their lives are marked with a legacy of positive change in these communities,” he related.

The last 11 children, all girls, who were laid to rest, are Natalie Bellarmine, Andrea Roberts, Lorita Williams, Nickleen Robinson, Sherlyn Bellarmine, Lisa Robert, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, Delecia Edwards, Arianna Edwards and Sherana Daniels. The nine others were laid to rest earlier.