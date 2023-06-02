APNU faces major ‘internal problems’

–Dr Jagdeo points to growing evidence of party members having ‘no faith’ in Norton

THERE is growing evidence that Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, does not enjoy the support of his members who appear to have “no faith” in his leadership ability, according to General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Dr Jagdeo, during a press conference at Freedom House, referenced a viral video of Opposition Member of Parliament Annette Ferguson, engaging a businessman of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, and even telling him that Norton will not be the Opposition Leader for much longer.

Jagdeo said that outside of frivolous claims and promises, Norton has more important things to worry about because even his own party is “turning against him.”

After addressing Norton’s lack of knowledge on the oil and gas industry, the General Secretary said: “I think he has bigger concerns now,” adding: “Last week we saw one of the Members of Parliament, who said that Norton will not be there much longer.”

According to Dr Jagdeo, Ferguson’s statement is visible to everyone that there is a major internal problem in the party.

Stressing that such a bold statement was said during a quiet moment, the General Secretary remarked: “This is a feeling among many of the others…many of them are not much better than Norton, but they’re also vying for leadership in that party.”

Dr Jagdeo also called out Norton for his “hypocrisy,” and the constant attempts to misinform the citizens of Guyana.

Using an example, the General Secretary asked how could [they] afford $1 million per household if they could not keep up with a $10,000 cash grant for the kids?

“It is this sort of economics, I don’t know if you could call it economics, but it’s a sort of rambling that leads people not to take us seriously as a country,” he said, noting: “How can one expect an Opposition Leader of a country to be truly involved in policymaking if they are making “far-fetched” assertions while being aware of the facts.”