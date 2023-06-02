News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
APNU faces major ‘internal problems’
General Secretary of the PPP/C, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo
General Secretary of the PPP/C, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

–Dr Jagdeo points to growing evidence of party members having ‘no faith’ in Norton
THERE is growing evidence that Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, does not enjoy the support of his members who appear to have “no faith” in his leadership ability, according to General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Dr Jagdeo, during a press conference at Freedom House, referenced a viral video of Opposition Member of Parliament Annette Ferguson, engaging a businessman of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, and even telling him that Norton will not be the Opposition Leader for much longer.
Jagdeo said that outside of frivolous claims and promises, Norton has more important things to worry about because even his own party is “turning against him.”

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton

After addressing Norton’s lack of knowledge on the oil and gas industry, the General Secretary said: “I think he has bigger concerns now,” adding: “Last week we saw one of the Members of Parliament, who said that Norton will not be there much longer.”
According to Dr Jagdeo, Ferguson’s statement is visible to everyone that there is a major internal problem in the party.

Stressing that such a bold statement was said during a quiet moment, the General Secretary remarked: “This is a feeling among many of the others…many of them are not much better than Norton, but they’re also vying for leadership in that party.”
Dr Jagdeo also called out Norton for his “hypocrisy,” and the constant attempts to misinform the citizens of Guyana.
Using an example, the General Secretary asked how could [they] afford $1 million per household if they could not keep up with a $10,000 cash grant for the kids?

“It is this sort of economics, I don’t know if you could call it economics, but it’s a sort of rambling that leads people not to take us seriously as a country,” he said, noting: “How can one expect an Opposition Leader of a country to be truly involved in policymaking if they are making “far-fetched” assertions while being aware of the facts.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.