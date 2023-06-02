Police report death of ‘Smallie,’ accomplice in Region Seven

TWO weeks after his escape from the Mazaruni Prison, police have reported that convicted murderer, Mark Royden Williams called “Smallie” and an accomplice were killed during a confrontation with police during a Joint Services operation at 33 Miles in Region Seven.

William’s accomplice has been identified as former murder accused Odel Roberts or Delon Williams called “Gully Side” formerly of ‘C’ Field Sophia.

Police confirmed that the men were shot dead during a confrontation with members of the Joint Services at 33 Miles Bartica on Thursday morning. Police confirmed that a rifle was recovered at the scene.

Roberts is no stranger to the law. In 2020, he was freed of a murder charge which alleged that he murdered a Sophia shopkeeper Shawn Anys in 2015.

However, in 2019, he was sentenced to three years in prison for smuggling cannabis into the Camp Street Prison. At the time, Roberts was on remand for the capital offence of murder

Last Sunday, police shot and killed another alleged accomplice, Neon Howard called ‘Taxi,’ a 33-year-old Friendship, East Coast Demerara resident.

He was fatally shot when he opened fire on ranks of the Joint Services along a trail leading from St Mary’s Quarry, Essequibo River in Region Seven. According to the police, Howard was wanted for aiding in the escape of Williams.

Last week, the prison’s head of security, Alexander Hopkinson; prison officers Omar Whitherspoon, Conroy Hosannah, and Oldfield Romulus; Frangeliz Jugandry Flores Perez of Alexander Street, Kitty and businessman Rajmohan Autar called “Chico” were charged for their alleged role in the escape.

It is alleged that on May 19, they conspired with each other and persons unknown to assist Williams to escape.

In February 2017, Williams was sentenced to death when a jury found him guilty of eight counts of murder in relation to the 2008 Bartica massacre, in which a dozen persons, including three police officers were shot dead.

Several months later, in July 2017, Williams escaped from the prison at Camp Street, Georgetown during a riot. It is believed that he was the mastermind.

However, he was nabbed on October 9, 2017, at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice (WCB), while travelling in a public minibus.

In 2013, Williams was acquitted after a 12-member jury found him not guilty of the charges against him in relation to the 2008 Lusignan massacre, which claimed the lives of 11 persons, including five children.

Last year, he was sentenced to death for the 2008 murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officer, Ivor Williams.