Rihanna stands in solidarity with Guyana after Mahdia tragedy

GLOBAL icon and singing sensation, Robyn Fenty, better known as Rihanna, has joined thousands of persons locally, regionally and internationally, in expressing sympathy over the tragic death of 19 children as a result of a destructive fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory.



Rihanna, who has Guyanese parentage, expressed her sympathy by sharing a message of condolences from Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

“The news of the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School in Guyana, which claimed the lives of 19 children late last night, is truly a tragedy beyond words. To [President] Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the people of Guyana, I offer my sincere condolences and offer my support during this difficult time,” Mottley said.

The Ciara Lionel Foundation, founded by Rihanna, also posted on Twitter: “Words cannot express the heartbreak we felt when learning of the tragic school fire in Guyana. Our deepest love and sorrow go out to the families of the children who left this world far too soon.”

In the wake of the deadly fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory, President, Dr Irfaan Ali, has declared three days of national mourning and said that the national flag will be flown at half-staff at all public buildings in honour of the children who lost their lives.

“Today is one of the saddest days of my life as President. It is a day that I wished never occurred,” the Head of State said after speaking with parents, guardians, and relatives of the 19 victims.

During a live update to the nation on Monday, President Ali said that government is fully committed to assisting those affected by this heartbreaking incident and will work tirelessly to ensure that they receive the necessary care and assistance during this difficult time.

“I’m committing, as I have done to the family members already, our full, unconditional, unhindered support for the families and these children; whether it be medical, social, counselling, financial, transportation, accommodation- whatever the form of support required, the state will provide that support to the families, to the children,” the President said while in Mahdia.