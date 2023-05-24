Norton faces backlash after calling for ministers to resign over Mahdia fire

OPPOSITION Leader, Aubrey Norton is facing significant backlash from members of the public after he called for the resignation of Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony and Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill following Monday’s tragic fire at the Mahdia.

Across social media platforms, members of the public took to the comment section and called out Norton for these remarks.

Some persons voiced their support and questioned how such an action would help the situation even as they called Norton out for playing politics with such a delicate situation.

In one comment, one person stated, “Why does everything have to be political? These leaders have no dignity and jump at every opportunity to defame the other.”

Others commented that while the opposition leader called for the ministers to resign, he too should step down.

The fire at the dorm started late Sunday night and a team of ministers including the education minister, home affairs minister and even President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, made their way to the Region Eight town to have a hands-on approach to the situation.

The opposition leader called for the ministers to resign during an interview with Trinidad and Tobago’s CCNTV6.

During that interview he stated that there should be “Three resignations.”